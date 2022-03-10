Sumokoin (SUMO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,316.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $27,316.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00434544 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,469,865 coins and its circulating supply is 42,769,865 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.