SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.85. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 19,509 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

