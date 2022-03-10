Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after buying an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after buying an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

