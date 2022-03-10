Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $22.00. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 36,849 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

