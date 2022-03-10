Super Zero Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.77 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.26 or 0.06631380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00067705 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,543,751 coins and its circulating supply is 346,597,592 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

