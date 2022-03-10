Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

