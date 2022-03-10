Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.32% of Suzano worth $47,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 105.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

