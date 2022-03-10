SVB Leerink Raises Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target to $10.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

