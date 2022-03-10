Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller Sells 17,008 Shares

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $24,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $5,429.76.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.