Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller Sells 17,008 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $24,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $5,429.76.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

