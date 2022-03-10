Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

SYNH traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 4,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

