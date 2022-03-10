SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.01

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.01 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 23.55 ($0.31). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 23.55 ($0.31), with a volume of 8,458 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.42. The firm has a market cap of £11.73 million and a P/E ratio of 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

