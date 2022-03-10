T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.40. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 797,561 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

