Tael Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Tael has traded flat against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $4.92 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00103441 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $34.91, $45.75, $5.22, $62.56, $7.20, $6.32, $10.00, $4.92, $13.96, $24.72 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

