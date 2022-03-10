Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Up 14.3%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 51,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 14,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

