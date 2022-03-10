Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 29,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,030. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 243.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

