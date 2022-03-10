Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.38 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE:TKO traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$2.74. 232,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$267,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,811,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,507,634.16. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$228,750. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,700 shares of company stock worth $1,243,103.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

