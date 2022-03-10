Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $692.80

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 692.80 ($9.08) and traded as high as GBX 728.53 ($9.55). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 702.20 ($9.20), with a volume of 2,011,453 shares traded.

TATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.25) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 718.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.80.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.