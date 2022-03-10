Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.95

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and traded as low as $36.98. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 6,028 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

