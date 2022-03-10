TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Down 85.4% in February

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. TD has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

