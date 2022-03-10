Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 119.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,447,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

