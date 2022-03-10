Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.00

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$56.00 and last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 4003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$9,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,976 shares in the company, valued at C$20,118,004.80. Also, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total transaction of C$702,816.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,566.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

