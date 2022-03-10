Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.25. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

