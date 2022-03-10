Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.55. 21,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

