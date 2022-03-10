Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 19,680 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Telkonet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

