Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 707.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDF. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

TDF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,431. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

