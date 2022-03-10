Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

