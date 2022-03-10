Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
