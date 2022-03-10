Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.20

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 5172957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

A number of research firms have commented on TCEHY. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $453.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

