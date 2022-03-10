Tenret Co LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,087. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

