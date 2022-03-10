Tenret Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tenret Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 102,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $55.67.

