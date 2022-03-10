Terry W. Lubben Purchases 2,500 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TMCI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 103,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
