Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.36

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 103488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

TRUMY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.