Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 6.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $34.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $824.54. The company had a trading volume of 994,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $828.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.