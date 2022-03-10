Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $29.41 on Thursday, reaching $829.56. The stock had a trading volume of 403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $936.91 and a 200 day moving average of $929.15. The stock has a market cap of $833.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

