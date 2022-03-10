Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.42. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

