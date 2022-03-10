Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of THLLY traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

