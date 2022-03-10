The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $57,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.