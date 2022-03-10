The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.39. 8,322,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

