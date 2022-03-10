The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

BA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,322,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

