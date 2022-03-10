The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Boston Beer worth $45,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

SAM opened at $367.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.58. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.