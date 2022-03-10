The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.43

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.43 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.96). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 24,820 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £27.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58.
About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)
