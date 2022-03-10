The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,607 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Brink’s worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

