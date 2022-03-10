The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

