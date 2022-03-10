The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.74 Million

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce $782.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.10 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 131,942 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

