The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.05% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $49,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHEF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

