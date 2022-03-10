The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.05% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $49,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.