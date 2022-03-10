The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $231,816.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,734,042 coins and its circulating supply is 98,952,943 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

