The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.55. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 12,330 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

