The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,307. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 269,479 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

