The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,307. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 269,479 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
