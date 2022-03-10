The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
