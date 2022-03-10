The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

