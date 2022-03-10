The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.94. 3,885,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,015. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.